Global Rugged Handheld Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Rugged Handheld Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rugged Handheld Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ruggedized handheld devices (smartphones and readers/scanners) are smaller (5-7 inches screen size) than a tablet and a laptop. These devices withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged handheld devices have a battery life of more than 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. The rugged handheld devices are used for reports writing, communicate with peers, conduct surveillance, and analyse databases.

The rugged handheld device industry concentration is relatively high, and big producers are mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 28.4%, followed by Europe with 19.9% in Y2017. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The global Rugged Handheld Device market size is projected to reach US$ 5279.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3659.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Rugged Handheld Device market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rugged Handheld Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic

Panasonic

Handheld Group

CIPHERLAB

TouchStar Technologies

Juniper Systems

Aceeca

Advantech

Rugged Handheld Device Breakdown Data by Type

Mobile Computer

Reader / Scanner

Smartphone

Other

Rugged Handheld Device Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial / Manufacturing

Logistics/Transport

Government

Retail

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rugged Handheld Device market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rugged Handheld Device market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

