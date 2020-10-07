Global Power Tools Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Power Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.
Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more.
Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.
The major manufacturers in this industry are Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch and TTI, whose revenue ratio in 2019 is 19.25%, 17.19% and 17.49% respectively.
The global Power Tools market size is projected to reach US$ 36440 million by 2026, from US$ 25620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Power Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)
Bosch
TTI
Makita
HiKOKI
Hilti
Einhell
Snap-on
DEVON (Chevron Group)
Festool
Apex Tool Group
Dongcheng
C. & E. Fein
Zhejiang Crown
Positec Group
Jiangsu Jinding
KEN
Power Tools Breakdown Data by Type
Electric Power Tool
Pneumatic Power Tool
Hydraulic and Other Power Tool
Power Tools Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Applications
Construction Field
Industry Field
Gardening Field
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Power Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Power Tools market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
