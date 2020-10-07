Global and China EL Panel Meter Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China EL Panel Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China EL Panel Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EL panel meters are used to measure energy consumption in homes and buildings and other facilities. Measure process is done by either metering the whole panel at source or the individual circuits could be measured for accurate results, which is termed as branch circuit monitoring. EL panel meters offer a wide variety of features such as data logging, time-of-use, internal memory, etc. as the EL panel meters have communication options this allows the collection of data remotely in turn this offers, convenient access to an array of energy reading remotely and power and provides a detailed reporting. The EL panel meters are used to read energy consumed in three major applications domestic, commercial and industrial. EL panel meters for commercial facility is imperative in understanding the energy needs of a building and the occupants, EL panel meters provides data to building managers and others such as kWh usage, data logging, quality of power and the time of use. The industrial facilities require EL panel meters which are accurate and reliable in metering technology. EL panel meters in industries provides valuable power of quality data.as EL panel meters provide multiple functionality the original equipment manufacturers could take advantage of EL panel metering technology to incorporate new features or layers of functionality in the EL panel meters.

Government policies and fiscal incentives are the major driver of the global EL panel meter market. The factors like energy independence, security, safety, carbon reduction, efficiency, energy management, lower energy cost are the key factors driving the global EL panel meter market. Several government policies such as restructured accelerated power development and reform program and the central electricity authority guidelines have paved the way for EL panel metering, CEA regulations and Bureau of Indian standards have been promoting energy metering to educate the consumers about the energy metering such as EL panel meters and their importance. However technological gaps, lack of standard specification, low product quality, supply-demand gaps, and lack of awareness, power pilferage and unhealthy completions are several challenges that restrain the global EL panel meter market.

The global EL Panel Meter market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global EL Panel Meter Scope and Market Size

EL Panel Meter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EL Panel Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the EL Panel Meter market is segmented into

Analogue EL Panel Meters

Digital EL Panel Meters

Segment by Application, the EL Panel Meter market is segmented into

Commercial

Domestic

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The EL Panel Meter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the EL Panel Meter market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and EL Panel Meter Market Share Analysis

EL Panel Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in EL Panel Meter business, the date to enter into the EL Panel Meter market, EL Panel Meter product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Red Lion Controls

Accuenergy

Automatic Electric

BEEMET Instruments

EGEMAC

Tyco Electronics

OMEGA Engineering

Proton Power Control

