Global and United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Electric Bicycle Motors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Electric Bicycle Motors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The North America bicycle market is driven by fitness-focused consumers. A large number of people in the North America region are unfit and overweight due to the unhealthy practices in their day-to-day diets. In order to overcome obesity and related health issues, consumers are showing an interest towards exercise and exercise equipment, such as bicycles. The North America region is actively responding to sustainable trends, namely exercise, healthy lifestyle, and sustainable transportation. The fifty most popular cities in the U.S. posses 8,600 miles of bicycle lanes altogether. Associations have become more operational supporters for cycle travelling. Moreover, the International Mountain Bike Association and several other groups are promoting various ways to use cycling as a performance-oriented mode of transport. Urban associations have formed societies and organizations in every zone, such as Transportation Alternatives in the New York City, to stimulate bicycling as a practice of daily exercise and transportation. This is anticipated to boost the demand for electric bicycles in the North American market in the coming years, which will promote the growth of the electric bicycle motors market in the region.

Rental and sharing services in big cities in North America is turning out to be a key trend. California and New York are getting more support from government authorities to use bicycles as an effective mode of transportation. With the increase in rental and the sharing services, the demand for maintenance and replacement services is anticipated to rise in the coming years. This will subsequently increase the demand for electric bicycle motors, which is anticipated to create opportunities for enhancing the growth of the electric bicycle motors market in the coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market

This report focuses on global and United States Electric Bicycle Motors QYR Global and United States market.

The global Electric Bicycle Motors market size is projected to reach US$ 11370 million by 2026, from US$ 9195.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Scope and Market Size

Electric Bicycle Motors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Bicycle Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Bicycle Motors market is segmented into

Less Than 350W

350W-750W

Above 750W

Segment by Application, the Electric Bicycle Motors market is segmented into

Online

Offline

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electric Bicycle Motors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electric Bicycle Motors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis

Electric Bicycle Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Electric Bicycle Motors business, the date to enter into the Electric Bicycle Motors market, Electric Bicycle Motors product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bafang Electric

BionX International

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Continental

DAPU Motors

Derby Cycle Holding

J.D. Components

Nidec

Ortlinghaus-Werke

Panasonic

Bosch

Shimano

Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine

TDCM

Yamaha Motors

