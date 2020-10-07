Global and Japan Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrically powered steering column drive systems are the systems which require a column to support or connect the steering wheel to the system. Optimally the EPS drive is placed on the side of the steering column in the vehicle interior. An additional torque is provided by the motor and is transferred to the system. This method is used in compact vehicles which have to be built in a limited amount of space. These systems are fuel efficient, and hence they emit less carbon dioxide. The systems having column drive electrically powered steering system does not have to worry about the temperature ranges and have a beneficial effect on the cost of the system. The EPS column drive systems work like a normal EPS system where they monitor the driver’s activity and assists only when its required, in this way they consume less power. This reduction in the consumption of power makes them fuel efficient. Steering column can be attached with both vertical and horizontal steering wheel adjustments. Column assisted electric power steering system are used in compact cars which require small rack force.

Since the motor and ECU are inside the cabin so there is no need of waterproofing and there is no influence on engine and transmission layout. This is the biggest advantage of using electrically powered column drive steering systems. They provide a compact structure and does not require any messy connection like in hydraulic steering systems. They are fuel efficient and are light weight which can be easily installed in an automobile. They have a built in safe technology which allows them to drive the steering manually at the time of system failure.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market.

The global Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive Scope and Market Size

Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market is segmented into

Electric Power Steering

Electric Power Hydraulic Steering

Segment by Application, the Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market is segmented into

Passenger

Commercial

Sports

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive Market Share Analysis

Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

The major vendors covered:

TRW

Dayco

Herald Wheels

Motor Mechanic

ZF

Nexteer

NSK

JTEKT

Marimba Auto

Continental

Kostal Of America

