Global and Japan Idler Pulley Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global and Japan Idler Pulley market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. The idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps are helped by the function of the idler pulley.

On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern. These patterns serve the different need, for instance, grooved design in the idler pulley reduces the friction as well as wear on the belt, and smoothness prevents belt scuffing whereas riveted design adds durability to the idler pulley.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Idler Pulley Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Idler Pulley market.

The global Idler Pulley market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Idler Pulley Scope and Market Size

Idler Pulley market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Idler Pulley market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Idler Pulley market is segmented into

Steel

Cast iron

Glass filled polymer

Segment by Application, the Idler Pulley market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Idler Pulley market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Idler Pulley market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Idler Pulley Market Share Analysis

Idler Pulley market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Idler Pulley business, the date to enter into the Idler Pulley market, Idler Pulley product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Dayco Products

SKF AB

The Gates Corporation

Capitol Stampings

Superior Industries

The Timken Corporation

Parcan Group

Clutch Bearings Industries

Jiuh Men Industry

Precision

Schaeffler Technologies

Standard Motor Products

