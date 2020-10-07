Global and United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Synthetic Lifting Slings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Synthetic Lifting Slings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Synthetic slings are lifting slings made from a synthetic material, such as nylon or polyester. Sometimes also referred to as synthetic rigging slings or synthetic lifting straps, these types of slings are lightweight and flexible and covered with a protective jacket.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Lifting Slings market is segmented into

Round Slings

Web Slings

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Lifting Slings market is segmented into

Offshore

Onshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Synthetic Lifting Slings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Synthetic Lifting Slings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY

Pro Sling & Safety

LIFT-IT Manufacturing

Safeway Sling

Delta Rigging & Tools

ASC Industries

Stren-Flex

Sharrow Lifting Products

Miami Cordage

BENECA

Samson Rope

Unilift Equipment

HES NZ

