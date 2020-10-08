Global and United States Generator Sets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Generator Sets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Generator Sets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A generator set is the combination of an electrical generator and an engine mounted together to form a single piece of equipment that produces electrical power.

The factors driving the market growth include the ever-increasing demand for power, lack of reliable grid infrastructure, the need for emergency backup power solutions, and the demand for steady power supply. However, factors, such as high installation and operating costs and the consumer preference toward eco-friendly alternatives, and overcapacity, are restraining the market’s growth. Moreover, the growing energy demands from the burgeoning manufacturing industry are expected to provide greater market opportunities for generators.

The global Generator Sets market size is projected to reach US$ 19880 million by 2026, from US$ 16260 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Generator Sets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Generator Sets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Generator Sets market is segmented into

0-75 kVA

75-350 kVA

Above 350kVA

Segment by Application, the Generator Sets market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Generator Sets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Generator Sets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Generator Sets Market Share Analysis

Generator Sets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Generator Sets business, the date to enter into the Generator Sets market, Generator Sets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AKSA Power Generation

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar

Cooper Corp

Cummins

Doosan

Generac Power Systems

GE

Honda Power Equipment

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kohler

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MTU Onsite Energy

SDMO

Wärtsila

