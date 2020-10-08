Global and China Active Vibration Isolation Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Active Vibration Isolation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Active Vibration Isolation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Active vibration isolation systems contain a feedback circuit which consists of a sensor (for example a piezoelectric accelerometer or a geophone), a controller, and an actuator. The acceleration (vibration) signal is processed by a control circuit and amplifier. Then it feeds the electromagnetic actuator, which amplifies the signal. As a result of such a feedback system, a considerably stronger suppression of vibrations is achieved compared to ordinary damping.
Based on product type, the Springs Levelling System segment held a significant revenue share of the Active Vibration Isolation market, accounting for 58.10% in 2019.
Based on application, the Semiconductor Industry segment accounted for significant consumption market share in 2019 with 42.79%, in terms of volume.
Asia Pacific is the largest consumption market of Active Vibration Isolation, accounting for 40.78% of the global share in 2019, in terms of volume.
The increasing adoption of Active Vibration Isolation is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors. In 2019, KURASHIKI KAKO, TMC and Tokkyokiki Corporation ranked Top 3 of the revenue share in global market, accounting for 45.34% in total.
The global Active Vibration Isolation market size is projected to reach US$ 319.2 million by 2026, from US$ 221.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the Active Vibration Isolation market is segmented into
Springs Leveling System
Air Leveling System
Others
Segment by Application, the Active Vibration Isolation market is segmented into
Semiconductor Industry
Aerospace Engineering
Biomedical Research
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Active Vibration Isolation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Active Vibration Isolation market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Active Vibration Isolation Market Share Analysis
Active Vibration Isolation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Active Vibration Isolation business, the date to enter into the Active Vibration Isolation market, Active Vibration Isolation product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
KURASHIKI KAKO
AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies
Tokkyokiki Corporation
Showa Science
The Table Stable
Kinetic Systems
Integrated Dynamics Engineering
Accurion
Meiritz Seiki
Jiangxi Liansheng Technology
Thorlabs
