Global and United States Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fruit & vegetable processing equipment are machineries or series of machineries, which performs the functions of sorting, grading, cleaning, washing, processing, filling, packaging, sealing, and handling of fruits & vegetables.

The demand for this market is mainly driven by rapidly growing health awareness among consumers, and increased demand for packaged food & ready-to-drink beverages or products, which requires lesser preparations. Furthermore, factors, such as increased demand for frozen and fresh cut fruits & vegetable, and growing consumption of exotic fruits are also expected to increase the demand for fruits & vegetable processing equipment as processing helps in increasing the shelf life of products, which, in turn, leads to increased trade.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market

This report focuses on global and United States Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment QYR Global and United States market.

The global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 314050 million by 2026, from US$ 239880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Scope and Market Size

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Pre-processing Equipment

Processing Equipment

Weighing, Packaging, and handling Equipment

Segment by Application, the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Agricultural use

Grocery

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment business, the date to enter into the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment market, Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bosch Packaging Technology

GEA

Krones

Buhler

JBT

Haith

SVZ

Allround Vegetable Processing

Navatta

Turatti

Alfa Laval

Maxwell Chase

