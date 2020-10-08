Global and United States Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Residential Water Treatment Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Residential Water Treatment Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Residential water treatment devices is designed to remove unwanted substances, such as harmful gases, chemicals, biological contaminants, and suspended solids from water, and make it safe for drinking.

The global Residential Water Treatment Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 32540 million by 2026, from US$ 24140 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Residential Water Treatment Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Water Treatment Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Residential Water Treatment Devices market is segmented into

Tabletop Pitchers

Faucet Filters

Sink Filters

Countertop Units

Others

Segment by Application, the Residential Water Treatment Devices market is segmented into

Point of Entry

Point of Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Residential Water Treatment Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Residential Water Treatment Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Share Analysis

Residential Water Treatment Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Residential Water Treatment Devices business, the date to enter into the Residential Water Treatment Devices market, Residential Water Treatment Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kent RO Systems

Eureka Forbes

Britannic Water Treatment Company

Culligan International

Panasonic Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corp

LG Electronics

Pure It LLC

Waterlife

Smith

Coolpex Pure Water System

Ultra Tec Water Treatment LLC

AQUA PRO UAE

Ceramica Stefani

