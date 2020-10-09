Global and United States Traction Transformers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Traction Transformers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Traction Transformers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traction transformer is an electrical device which is used in designing and manufacturing of railway system. It transfers the energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. It substituted the traction system run by fossil fuels years ago. It acts as an integral part of electric traction system. In terms of technology traction system is divided two major groups, DC (direct current) systems and AC (alternative current) systems

With advancements in railway infrastructure globally and increasing government investments, thereby driving the market for traction transformer over the forecast period. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for traction transformer market are factors such as growing use of railways and liberal regulation of railway system. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks across the globe, demand for traction transformer expected to grow further significantly. On the other hand, factors such as high cost and complex design of the systems may act as a major restraint for the traction transformer market.

The global Traction Transformers market size is projected to reach US$ 635.7 million by 2026, from US$ 544.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Traction Transformers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traction Transformers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Traction Transformers market is segmented into

15 KV

25 KV

1.5 KV

3 KV

1.2 KV

Segment by Application, the Traction Transformers market is segmented into

Electric Locomotives

High-Speed Trains

Metros

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Traction Transformers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Traction Transformers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Traction Transformers Market Share Analysis

Traction Transformers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Traction Transformers business, the date to enter into the Traction Transformers market, Traction Transformers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ALSTOM

JST transformateurs

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

…

