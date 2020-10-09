Global and United States Pressure Safety Valve Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Pressure Safety Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Pressure Safety Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial valves comprise many products that manage the flow of gases and fluids in industrial applications. Among these, pressure safety valves are designed for process control, process safety, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications, and others across several end-user industries.

These valves prevent the over-pressurization of pressure-based equipment and machineries by sensing and subsequently guiding the additional surge in pressure towards alternate passages or into atmosphere. As a result, they are used in steam boilers, heating boilers, pressure-based vessels and systems, OEM applications, industrial machineries, and other applications. The valve design and construction are varied to have a manual or automatically-operated opening and closing of valves at working settings during the system operation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Pressure Safety Valve Market

This report focuses on global and United States Pressure Safety Valve QYR Global and United States market.

The global Pressure Safety Valve market size is projected to reach US$ 51 million by 2026, from US$ 46 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Pressure Safety Valve Scope and Market Size

Pressure Safety Valve market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pressure Safety Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pressure Safety Valve market is segmented into

Spring Operated Valve

Pilot Operated Valve

Dead Weight Valve

Segment by Application, the Pressure Safety Valve market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Water Supply System

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pressure Safety Valve market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pressure Safety Valve market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pressure Safety Valve Market Share Analysis

Pressure Safety Valve market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pressure Safety Valve business, the date to enter into the Pressure Safety Valve market, Pressure Safety Valve product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bourke Valves

Callidus Group

Cebeco Pty. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

LESER GmbH and Co. KG

Mercer Valve Company, Inc.

Powerflo Solutions

Score Group PLC

Spirax Sarco Pty. Limited

Western Process Controls

