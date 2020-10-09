Global and United States Industrial Controls Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Industrial Controls market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Industrial Controls market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial control systems include various automation equipment, machines, and components. These systems are developed to monitor, control, and perform various industrial tasks and automate processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability.

The industrial controls market has wide demand in various industries such as automotive, utility, electronics, semiconductors, and others, owing to its ability to control the automated processes. Further, rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries also increase the demand for the industrial controls. However, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS from increasing cyberattacks is a challenging factor which impacts the growth of the market. The increase in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities to the industrial controls market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Industrial Controls Market

The global Industrial Controls market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Controls Scope and Market Size

Industrial Controls market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Controls market is segmented into

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Controls market is segmented into

Automotive

Utility

Electronics and Semiconductor

Mining

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Controls market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Controls market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis

Industrial Controls market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Controls business, the date to enter into the Industrial Controls market, Industrial Controls product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Siemens

Honeywell International Incorporation

Emerson Electric Company

Schneider Electric SA

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

