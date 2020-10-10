Global and Japan Horizontal Slurry Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Horizontal Slurry Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Horizontal Slurry Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Horizontal slurry pumps are often called dry mounted because the hydraulic end and the drive unit are located outside the sump. It is the most common type of slurry pump and they are available for a wide range of head and flow conditions and material options. These types of pumps normally use standardized electrical motors and seals. In plants where there is a risk of flooding, there can be reasons for replacing a dry-mounted horizontal pump with a submersible, slurry pump.

Segment by Type, the Horizontal Slurry Pumps market is segmented into

Light Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Medium Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Heavy Duty Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Segment by Application, the Horizontal Slurry Pumps market is segmented into

Mining and Mineral Industry

Construction

Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

Pulp and Paper

Power Generation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Horizontal Slurry Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Horizontal Slurry Pumps market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Metso

Weir Group

Xylem

Flowserve

KSB

EBARA Pumps

Multotec

KETO

Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

Schurco Slurry

Milestone Engineering & Manufacturing

GloTech Corporation

Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

Excellence Pump Industry

Shijiazhuang Shifang Pump

JP Metal & Equipment

Wada Group

Hebei Tongda Pump & Valve Group

Hebei Delin Machinery

