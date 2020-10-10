Global and China Motionless Mixers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Motionless Mixers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Motionless Mixers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A motionless mixers (also known as static mixers) is a device, usually metal or plastic, that is fixed in a pipe or tube. As the fluid flows through this section, it is continuously divided, reorientated, sheared, and stretched by the helical right- and left-hand elements producing new interfacial elements that are subsequently recom- bined. Through the action of the static mixer, fluid at the center of the flow field can be directed towards the walls, while material at the walls is sent to the center. This produces a distributive mixing of the fluid components in a radial direction. It can produce a homogeneous blend of dispersion in laminar, transitional or turbulent flow within a very short pipe length. It is widely used in the process industry for a large variety of mixing applications.

Segment by Type, the Motionless Mixers market is segmented into

Metal Motionless Mixers

Plastic Motionless Mixers

Others

Segment by Application, the Motionless Mixers market is segmented into

Water and Wastewater

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Chemical Process

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The key regions covered in the Motionless Mixers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sulzer

Koflo Corporation

Statiflo

Komax Systems

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Fluitec

MVV SRL

StaMixCo

BTmix

Noritake Co., Ltd.

PRIMIX

Westfall Manufacturing

ROSS

Verder International

OMORIS

Agitec

Admix

YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

