Global and Japan Flange Couplings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A flange coupling is a type of coupling device meant to bring two tube ends together in a flush, sealed manner. This two-piece coupling unit consists of a keyed receiving side for the flanged end to be fastened to, so it may be married to the opposing tube end, which also has a flanged end. Each flange has either a male or female coupler opening so that when the two ends are brought together, they are aligned without causing resistance or drag in the material being passed through them. This male/female coupling method also creates a stable connection that is resistant to shifting, keeping the flange coupling sturdily in place.

Flange couplings are typically used in pressurized piping systems where two pipe or tubing ends have to come together. The connecting methods for flange couplings are usually very strong because of either the pressure of the material or the sometimes hazardous nature of materials passed through many industrial piping systems. High thread count nut-and-bolt connections are used to secure the flange couplings in place. These nuts and bolts are usually made from tempered steel or alloys to provide enduring strength and the ability to be tightened to the utmost level to ensure the piping system doesn’t leak at any flanged junction. Most flange couplings utilize four, six, or up to 12 bolt assemblies.

Flange Couplings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Flange Couplings market is segmented into

Rigid Flange Couplings

Flexible Flange Couplings

Segment by Application, the Flange Couplings market is segmented into

Industrial

Marine

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flange Couplings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flange Couplings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flange Couplings Market Share Analysis

Flange Couplings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

The major vendors covered:

Siemens

Voith Turbo

SKF

Regal Beloit

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

KTR

CENTA

Vulkan

John Crane

Taier Heavy

Renold

Eriks

Tsubakimoto Chain

Lovejoy

Ruland

Royersford Foundry & Machine

