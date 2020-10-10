Global and China Cordless String Trimmers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Cordless String Trimmers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Cordless String Trimmers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A string trimmer s a tool which uses a flexible monofilament line instead of a blade for cutting grass and other plants near objects, or on steep or irregular terrain. It consists of a cutting tip at the end of a long shaft with a handle. Cordless grass trimmers are similar to gas-powered and electric versions – they have a handle, shaft, cutting head/motor and string dispenser. The biggest difference is that cordless models run on batteries, but there are a few other differences to be aware of, they’re light, portable, affordable to run, and easy to take to each and every corner of your garden. There is no gas or oil to mix and pour, and carburetors to clean out.

Segment by Type, the Cordless String Trimmers market is segmented into

Less than 20V

21V – 40V

41V – 80V

Over 100V

Segment by Application, the Cordless String Trimmers market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

The key regions covered in the Cordless String Trimmers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Husqvarna

STIHL

TTI

Yamabiko corporation

Makita

Stanley Black & Decker

Hitachi Power Tools

Blount International

STIGA

Briggs & Stratton

Greenworks

Craftsman

TORO

Zomax

WORX

Worth Garden

