Global and China Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A Bourdon pressure gauge operates on the principle that, when pressurized, a flattened tube tends to straighten or regain its circular form in cross-section. The Bourdon tube comes in C, helical, and spiral shapes—although most gauges employ the C shape, which is the type of Bourdon pictured here. Bourdon tube pressure gauges are used for the measurement of relative pressures from 0.6 … 7,000 bar. They are classified as mechanical pressure measuring instruments, and thus operate without any electrical power. Bourdon tubes are radially formed tubes with an oval cross-section. The pressure of the measuring medium acts on the inside of the tube and produces a motion in the non-clamped end of the tube. This motion is the measure of the pressure and is indicated via the movement.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Market

This report focuses on global and China Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market.

The global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Scope and Market Size

Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market is segmented into

Analog Pressure Gauges

Digital Pressure Gauges

Segment by Application, the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market is segmented into

Power Industry

Chemical/Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Measurement

Military Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges Market Share Analysis

Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges business, the date to enter into the Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges market, Bourdon Tube Pressure Gauges product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Nagano(FUKUDA&Ashcroft)

AMETEK

Noshok

KELLER

Fluke

OMEGA

Honeywell

WIKA

Nuova Fima

SIKA

Winters Instruments

Emerson

Tecsis

STAUFF

British Rototherm

Marsh Instruments

KOBOLD Instruments

ARMATURENBAU and MANOTHERM

Shanghai Zhaohui Pressure Apparstus (ZHYQ)

