Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global LDPE Extrusion Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LDPE Extrusion Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
LDPE is among the most widely used material forextrusion coating applications. LDPE is easy to process, provides adequate moisture barrier, has excellent sealing properties, and is cost effective.
Extrusion coating is the coating of a molten web of synthetic resin onto a substrate material. It is a versatile coating technique used for the economic application of various plastics, notably polyethylene, onto paperboard, corrugated fiberboard, paper, aluminium foils, cellulose, Non-wovens, or plastic films.
LDPE Extrusion Coating refers to the LDPE for extrusion coating.
Asia Pacific alone is projected to account for a large percentage of new extrusion coating grade LDPE demand anticipated through 2025; the region’s growing middle class, improving living standards, and fast-developing infrastructure is driving signiﬁcant industry growth.
Global key manufacturers of LDPE Extrusion Coating include LyondellBasell, Dow, ExxonMobil,
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Westlake Chemical and LG. Global top five players hold a share over 60%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Market
In 2019, the global LDPE Extrusion Coating market size was US$ 3538.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4607 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Scope and Market Size
LDPE Extrusion Coating market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LDPE Extrusion Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Production Process, the LDPE Extrusion Coating market is segmented into
Tubular Process
Autoclave Process
The Autoclave Process is more popular in the market, accounting for about 80 percent of the market share.
Segment by Application, the LDPE Extrusion Coating market is segmented into
Dairy Packaging
Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging
Laminated Paper Packaging
Others
It is widely used by Dairy Packing and Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Share Analysis
LDPE Extrusion Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, LDPE Extrusion Coating product introduction, recent developments, LDPE Extrusion Coating sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
LyondellBasell
Dow
ExxonMobil Chemical
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
LG
Westlake Chemical
SABIC
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Ineos
Braskem
TPC
