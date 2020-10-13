Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flame Retardant Polypropylene is a special type Polypropylene. It is a product with distinct characteristics to prevent fire from continuing burning by extinguishing the flame, in the event of fire. Depending on the application, properties such as high rigidity and weatherability may be added. It is used for parts such as lighting, TV, and motor peripheral that are highly likely to ignite due to heat generation.

In China, the industry’s leading producers are RTP, LG Chem and Hanwha Total, with revenues of 6.06%, 8.49% and 11.07% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market

The global Flame Retardant Polypropylene market size is projected to reach US$ 2389.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1681 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Flame Retardant Polypropylene Scope and Segment

Flame Retardant Polypropylene market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Polypropylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RTP

LG Chem

Hanwha Total

Kingfa

Silver

Polyrocks

Julong

Waylam

Keyuan

Hechang Polymeric

Sunny

Flame Retardant Polypropylene Breakdown Data by Type

Halogen Flame Retardant PP

Halogen Free Flame Retardant PP

Halogen type is the dominated type, which accounting for over 58% revenue share in 2019.

Flame Retardant Polypropylene Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Electrical appliance hold an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 48% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flame Retardant Polypropylene market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flame Retardant Polypropylene market report are United States, China, South Korea, Europe and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Share Analysis

