Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global LDPE Extrusion Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global LDPE Extrusion Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
LDPE is among the most widely used material forextrusion coating applications. LDPE is easy to process, provides adequate moisture barrier, has excellent sealing properties, and is cost effective.
Extrusion coating is the coating of a molten web of synthetic resin onto a substrate material. It is a versatile coating technique used for the economic application of various plastics, notably polyethylene, onto paperboard, corrugated fiberboard, paper, aluminium foils, cellulose, Non-wovens, or plastic films.
LDPE Extrusion Coating refers to the LDPE for extrusion coating.
Asia Pacific alone is projected to account for a large percentage of new extrusion coating grade LDPE demand anticipated through 2025; the region’s growing middle class, improving living standards, and fast-developing infrastructure is driving signiﬁcant industry growth.
Global key manufacturers of LDPE Extrusion Coating include LyondellBasell, Dow, ExxonMobil,
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Westlake Chemical and LG. Global top five players hold a share over 60%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Market
The global LDPE Extrusion Coating market size is projected to reach US$ 4607 million by 2026, from US$ 3683.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global LDPE Extrusion Coating Scope and Segment
LDPE Extrusion Coating market is segmented by Production Process, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LDPE Extrusion Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Production Process and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LyondellBasell
Dow
ExxonMobil Chemical
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
LG
Westlake Chemical
SABIC
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Ineos
Braskem
TPC
LDPE Extrusion Coating Breakdown Data by Production Process
Tubular Process
Autoclave Process
The Autoclave Process is more popular in the market, accounting for about 80 percent of the market share.
LDPE Extrusion Coating Breakdown Data by Application
Dairy Packaging
Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging
Laminated Paper Packaging
Others
It is widely used by Dairy Packing and Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The LDPE Extrusion Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the LDPE Extrusion Coating market report are North America, Europe, China and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Production Process, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Share Analysis
