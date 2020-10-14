Global and China Dust Proof Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Dust Proof Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Dust Proof Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dust proof material is a microfiber unwoven fabric which has excellent efficiency of dust prevention. A dust proof material is produced from woven (knitted) fabrics consisting of synthetic filament or unwoven fabric which are bounded by chemical, mechanical or solvent treatment. In order to prevent the generation of unwanted dust particle in most of the industries and laboratories, dust free material are used. Dust proof materials make use of antistatic treatment to prevent the adhesion of the dust particle on the surface of the material. Globally, the demand for dust proof material is expected to increase steadily due to the upsurge in research and development activities by manufactures of dust proof materials. Dust proof material is mostly preferred where clean environment is required like in the biological lab, clinical room, food processing area, industrial research laboratory, etc.

Owing to its unique characteristic and properties such as resistance to dust, resilience, liquid repellence, absorbency, softness and strength, dust proof materials are gaining traction since the past few years. Industrial operations where special care is taken regarding environment along with the growth in medical and hygiene industry, the demand for the dust proof material is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, with increasing awareness among the consumer regarding hygiene, cleanliness and safety is further expected to boost the demand for global dust proof materials throughout the forecast period. Growth of pharmaceutical, food packaging, textile industries, coupled along with rising awareness about hygiene amongst consumers, is expected to drive the demand of global dust proof material market. Beside this, high cost of manufacturing dust proof material is one of the major restrain hindering the growth of the global dust proof material market.

Segment by Type, the Dust Proof Material market is segmented into

Polyester Fabric

Polypropylene (PP)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Aramid

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Segment by Application, the Dust Proof Material market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical & Health Care Industry

Research And Development Laboratory

Food Industry

Packing Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dust Proof Material market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dust Proof Material market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dust Proof Material Market Share Analysis

Dust Proof Material market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dust Proof Material business, the date to enter into the Dust Proof Material market, Dust Proof Material product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Tex-Cel

Nanqixing Nonwoven

Freudenberg Performance Materials

John Cotton

IMS Nonwoven

Toray Industries

MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

Mogul

First Quality

Pantex International

Fibertex Nonwovens

CHA Technologies

Texbond

DNT

Kimberly-Clark

