Global and Japan Conveyor Belt Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Conveyor belts are integral components of a conveyor system, and are used to physically transport bulk materials from one place to another in an incessant motion. Conveyor belt fabric is a type of material used in conveyor belts, which must be long lasting, durable and resistant to a comprehensive range of moisture, temperature and chemicals. Conveyor belts are manufactured out of many different materials, all with differing specifications, properties and benefits. Moreover, fabric conveyor belts are used to transport heavy abrasive materials such as rock, ore or gravel, which create hefty need of conveyor belt fabrics. In conveyor belt fabric, special fabric weaves are also presented for applications requiring high flex and high anti-tear properties. There is a wide range of belting fabrics available in the market that are used as reinforcement material inside the conveyor belts. Processed in multiple layers inside the conveyor belts, the belting fabrics are required to be resilient and offer requisite strength. The covering fabric of heavy duty conveyor belts primarily used and the skeleton material is steel wire, nylon, etc. Heavy duty conveyor belts are extensively used in the coal, steel, electricity, cement, building materials, mining, and other industries, excessive use of conveyor belts fabric for such industries escalates the market growth.

Accelerating demand of conveyor belt fabric is the reason of growing high industrial investment in all the regions. The qualities of conveyor belt fabric are profoundly dependent on its rigidness and strength, which increase its workability withstand the high pressure. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP growth, are among major growth drivers for the conveyor belt fabric market. Evolution in infrastructure activities of airports, buildings, malls and others are also among the foremost factors driving the growth of the conveyor belt fabric market. Heavy duty conveyor belts have rigid fabric in order to handle high pressure, so in big infrastructure projects need of these type of conveyor fabricated belts is intensified. According to ISO (International Standard Organization) special rubber layer with good fabric adhesion properties are the best fabricated material for conveyor belt. These standard leads industries to focus towards using of conveyor belt fabric for gaining adhesion properties. Economic slowdown in the European region and some of the Middle East countries, may act as a restraining factor for the conveyor belt fabric market.

Segment by Type, the Conveyor Belt Fabrics market is segmented into

R Fabric (Rigid Fabric)

N Fabric (Non-Rigid Fabric)

RZ-Fabric

DRA-Fabric (Interwoven Polyester Fabric)

XR-Fabric

CP-Fabric (Cotton/Polyester Fabric)

W-Fabric (Whisper Fabric)

M-Fabric (Monofilament Fabric)

Y-Fabric

Segment by Application, the Conveyor Belt Fabrics market is segmented into

Mining

Food Production

Commercial Application

Construction

Electricity Generation

Automotive

Chemical & Fertilizers

Packaging

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Conveyor Belt Fabrics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Conveyor Belt Fabrics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Conveyor Belt Fabrics Market Share Analysis

Conveyor Belt Fabrics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Conveyor Belt Fabrics business, the date to enter into the Conveyor Belt Fabrics market, Conveyor Belt Fabrics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Siemens

Bridgestone

Continental

Phoenix CBS

Fenner Dunlop

FaBa Comercial Sevices

Probelt Industrial

Kale Conveyor

Semperit

Ziligen

Intralox

Emerson Electric

Schieffer-Magam Industries

Metso

Apex Belting

ALM

Visusa

