Global and Japan Chromatographic Silica Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Chromatographic Silica Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Chromatographic Silica Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Due to the stable economic growth in emerging economies such as China and India, a good number of opportunities will be created for the chromatographic silica resin market during the assessment period. There is a huge demand for pharmaceutical products in these countries. Moreover, the demand for chromatographic resins like silica gel is also increasing in agriculture, food and beverage and biotechnology industries as well as in academic institutes and R&D labs. In addition, tremendous growth in China and India has resulted in increased government expenditure on healthcare and biomedical industries. In addition, food security concerns in India have prompted the government to invest hugely in agriculture and soil testing. Similarly, strategic expansion of chromatography players in China can be a boon for the chromatographic silica resin market. Also, the presence of bio-clusters in these countries may also propel the chromatographic silica resin market in the near future.

The stable growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to boost the global chromatographic silica resin consumption over the forecast period. As far as the pharmaceutical industry is concerned, silica gel column chromatography is used to segregate and collect different components of a drug. This has application in the purification of antibiotics such as rosarimicin, coloradocin and benzanthrins, among others. Silica resin chromatography is also used in the study of medicines such as hypnotics, sedatives, analgesics, local anesthetics and steroids. Chromatography also finds use in the field of biotechnology where it is used due to its ability to detect molecular components such as nucleic acids, fats, carbohydrates, protein and vitamins. Protein is the most desired component in a number of medicines and supplements and holds a high degree of importance in biopharmaceuticals. Size-exclusion chromatography is widely used for the purification and analysis of synthetic and biological polymers. Chromatographic silica resin is used in thin-layer chromatography for biomedical analysis. There is a growing demand for medicines, especially in developing economies such as China and India, and this is expected to drive the demand for biopharmaceuticals, which in turn will drive the growth of the chromatographic silica resin market during the assessment period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Chromatographic Silica Resins Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Chromatographic Silica Resins QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Chromatographic Silica Resins market size is projected to reach US$ 2531.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1902.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Chromatographic Silica Resins Scope and Market Size

Chromatographic Silica Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Chromatographic Silica Resins market is segmented into

30-60

60-100

100-200

Above 200

Segment by Application, the Chromatographic Silica Resins market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Food And Chemical

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Chromatographic Silica Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Chromatographic Silica Resins market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Chromatographic Silica Resins Market Share Analysis

The major vendors covered:

The major vendors covered:

W.R. Grace

Osaka Soda

Alfa Aesar

Merck KGaA

AGC

SiliCycle

Sorbead India

Sepax Technologies

