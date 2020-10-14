Global and United States Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dissolved airfloatation is an operational process for thickening and clarification applications in water and wastewater treatment through the use of microscopic air bubbles as a driving force. Dissolved air floatation units are widely used in food processing applications, which tend to have water high in oil, fat, and grease content. There are mainly two types of dissolved airfloatation units, namely open tank DAF and plate pack DAF. Among these two, open tank DAFs are ideal for the treatment of wastewater, which is heavily loaded with solids. Plate pack DAFs are suited for low solid loading and high hydraulic rates.

The growing demand for dissolved airfloatation units can be attributed to their effectiveness in clarifying wastewater and their subsequent application in a number of industries. Water processing is a necessity in many industries, including as a solvent and for material production or cleaning processes. Wastewater is also recycled or reused for environmental and economic purposes. Additionally, excessive wear and blockage of pipelines and other connected equipment is minimized, which surges the operating reliability of the production plant. To obtain good water quality, oil, gas and grease components need to be separated, and dissolved airfloatation units are best for this purpose. These units allow for higher loading rates and reduce the necessary size of the basin. All these factors drive the dissolved airfloatation unit market growth.

Segment by Type, the Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market is segmented into

Open Tank

Plate Pack

Segment by Application, the Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market is segmented into

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Automotive Industry

Printing Industry

Dairy Processing (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese)

Paper And Pulp Industry

Metal Plating And Finishing

Beverage Factories (Breweries, Juice, Soda)

Food Processing And Packaging

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Share Analysis

Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dissolved Airfloatation Unit business, the date to enter into the Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market, Dissolved Airfloatation Unit product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DMP

Evoqua Water Technologies

Water Tecnik

FRC Systems International

Alfa Laval

DAF

Pan America Environmental

Hyland Equipment

Ecologix Environmental Systems

WSI International

