Global and United States Chromium Phosphate Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Chromium phosphate is a polyatomic ionic compound which either receives or donates electrons. The compound is also termed as orthophosphate of phosphoric acid or chromium salt which is insoluble in water. Different raw materials are used for manufacturing chromium salt such as ammonium dichromate, ethanol, orthophosphoric acid, and chromium trioxide. On account of its benefits, they are used in certain applications such as production of paints for coatings applied in corrosion protection and architectural purposes, and medical applications among others.

The market for medical applications has been been gaining market share where chromium phosphates are used for treating leukemia and difficulties arising due to ailments including rheumatoid arthritis and hemophilia. Factors such as increasing demand for architectural coatings are expected to majorly drive the chromium phosphate market. Chromium phosphate based coatings are used as a paint base for exterior applications and extrusions in doors and windows. Other factors such as the growth of the corrosion inhibitor industry are expected to provide growth to the market.

Segment by Type, the Chromium Phosphate market is segmented into

1/500G

1/Kg

Segment by Application, the Chromium Phosphate market is segmented into

Corrosion Protection

Architectural Purposes

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Chromium Phosphate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Chromium Phosphate market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

