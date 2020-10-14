Global and China Paints and Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Paints and Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Paints and Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.
The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.
The global Paints and Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 267760 million by 2026, from US$ 205610 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Paints and Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paints and Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Paints and Coatings market is segmented into
Water-Based Paint
Solvent-Based Paint
Powder Paint
Others
Segment by Application, the Paints and Coatings market is segmented into
Architectural
Traffic
Wood
Industrial Equipment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Paints and Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Paints and Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Paints and Coatings Market Share Analysis
Paints and Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Paints and Coatings business, the date to enter into the Paints and Coatings market, Paints and Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
PPG
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Sherwin-Williams
Valspar
RPM International
Axalta
BASF
Kansai Paint
Sika
3M
Asian Paints
Nippon Paint
HB Fuller
Masco
Jotun
Hempel
KCC Corporation
DAW SE
Shawcor
Cromology
SK KAKEN
Carpoly
Taiho Paint
Berger Paints
