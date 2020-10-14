Global and United States Propene Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Propene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Propene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Propene, also known as propylene or methyl ethylene, is an unsaturated organic compound. It has one double bond, and is the second simplest member of the alkene class of hydrocarbons. It is a colorless gas with a faint petroleum-like odor.
Segment by Type, the Propene market is segmented into
Polypropylene
Acrylonitrile
Oxo-alcohols
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
Acrylic Acid
Acetone
Cumene
Polygas chemicals
Propylene glycol
Propylene oxide
Segment by Application, the Propene market is segmented into
Medicine
Automotive
Construction
Clothing
Solvents
Automotive
Packaging films
Biocide
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Propene market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Propene market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Propene Market Share Analysis
Propene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Propene business, the date to enter into the Propene market, Propene product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Sinopec
CNPC
BASF
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell
DOW
SABIC
BP
