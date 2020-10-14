Global and United States Slip Masterbatch Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Slip Masterbatch market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Slip Masterbatch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

SLIP Masterbatch is used to reduce the coefficient of friction (COF) and to improve the surface finishing of products.

Segment by Type, the Slip Masterbatch market is segmented into

Fatty Amides

Waxes & Polysiloxanes

Others

Segment by Application, the Slip Masterbatch market is segmented into

Packaging

Industry

Agriculture

Consumer Products

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Slip Masterbatch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Slip Masterbatch market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Slip Masterbatch Market Share Analysis

Slip Masterbatch market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Slip Masterbatch business, the date to enter into the Slip Masterbatch market, Slip Masterbatch product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Fine Organics

Croda

PMC Biogenix

Lubrizol

Afton

BASF

Emery Oleochemicals

Honeywell

Evonik

BYK Additives

Lonza

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor

