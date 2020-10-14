Global and China Surface Protection Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Surface Protection Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Surface Protection Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Surface protection films are resistant to permeation of environmental elements such as chemicals, surface eroding gaseous substances, etc. Design and technology advancements in surface protection films allow surface protection films to provide resistance against flame and extreme temperatures.
The global Surface Protection Tapes market size is projected to reach US$ 1334.3 million by 2026, from US$ 1085.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Surface Protection Tapes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Protection Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Surface Protection Tapes market is segmented into
PE
PET
PP
PU
PVC
Others
Segment by Application, the Surface Protection Tapes market is segmented into
Construction & Interior
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Surface Protection Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Surface Protection Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Surface Protection Tapes Market Share Analysis
Surface Protection Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Surface Protection Tapes business, the date to enter into the Surface Protection Tapes market, Surface Protection Tapes product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Berry Global
3M
Chargeurs
Nitto Denko Corp
Tredegar Corporation
Polifilm GmbH
Surface Guard
DUNMORE Corporation
Bischof + Klein
Toray Advanced Film
Alvest SAS
Colad
TESA
