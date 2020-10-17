Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polycarboxylate ether superplasticizer is the third generation concrete superplasticizer, which owns unique characteristics such as excellent water-reducing rate, high strength and compactness, good lowability, low viscosity, convenient operation, good self-leveling and environmental friendly etc. It is widely applied in the early strength, high strength concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, pumping concrete, high-grade concrete and high performance concrete.

Polycarboxylate superplasticizer can be divided into concentrate liquid (solids content 40% liquid), pumping agent compound product and end product. In this report, the statistics refers to the solids content 20% liquid.

The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer key players include Sika, KZJ New Materials, KZJ New Materials and Sobute New Material, etc. Global Top 5 players hold a share nearly 20 percent in 2019.

In terms of product segment, both TPEG and HPEG have a share over 80% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market

In 2019, the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market size was US$ 7501 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9342.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Scope and Market Size

Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is segmented into

TPEG

MPEG

HPEG

APEG

Others

Segment by Application, the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market is segmented into

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Share Analysis

Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer product introduction, recent developments, Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sika

BASF

GCP Applied Technologies

Arkema

Fosroc

Sobute New Material

Mapei

Kao Chemicals

Takemoto

KZJ New Materials

Shijiazhuang Yucai

Liaoning Kelong

Shangdong Huawei

Huangteng Chemical

Tianjing Feilong

Wushan Building Materials

Guangdong Redwall New Materials

Shanxi Kaidi

