In this report, the Global Thymol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thymol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-thymol-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Thymol is a natural monoterpenoid phenol derivative of cymene, C₁₀H₁₄O, isomeric with carvacrol, found in oil of thyme, and extracted from Thymus vulgaris, Ajwain and various other kinds of plants as a white crystalline substance of a pleasant aromatic odor and strong antiseptic properties.
On the basis of product type, Synthetic Thymol represent the largest share of the worldwide Thymol market, with 84.72% share. In the applications, L-Menthol Production segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2020, with 60.39% share of global market. Lanxess occupies most of the world’s Thymol market, with the market share of 69.55%. Europe holds the major share in the Thymol market, with a share of 71.31%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thymol Market
In 2019, the global Thymol market size was US$ 97.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 123.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Thymol Scope and Market Size
Thymol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thymol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Thymol market is segmented into
Natural Thymol
Synthetic Thymol
Segment by Application, the Thymol market is segmented into
L-Menthol Production
Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology
Animal Health and Feedstuff
Flavor & Fragrances
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Thymol Market Share Analysis
Thymol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thymol product introduction, recent developments, Thymol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lanxess
VDH Group
Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics
Huilong Group
Vigon
…
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-thymol-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Thymol market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Thymol markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Thymol Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Thymol market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Thymol market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Thymol manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Thymol Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com