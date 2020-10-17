Global Thymol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thymol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thymol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thymol is a natural monoterpenoid phenol derivative of cymene, C₁₀H₁₄O, isomeric with carvacrol, found in oil of thyme, and extracted from Thymus vulgaris, Ajwain and various other kinds of plants as a white crystalline substance of a pleasant aromatic odor and strong antiseptic properties.

On the basis of product type, Synthetic Thymol represent the largest share of the worldwide Thymol market, with 84.72% share. In the applications, L-Menthol Production segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2020, with 60.39% share of global market. Lanxess occupies most of the world’s Thymol market, with the market share of 69.55%. Europe holds the major share in the Thymol market, with a share of 71.31%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thymol Market

In 2019, the global Thymol market size was US$ 97.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 123.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Thymol Scope and Market Size

Thymol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thymol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Thymol market is segmented into

Natural Thymol

Synthetic Thymol

Segment by Application, the Thymol market is segmented into

L-Menthol Production

Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology

Animal Health and Feedstuff

Flavor & Fragrances

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Thymol Market Share Analysis

Thymol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thymol product introduction, recent developments, Thymol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lanxess

VDH Group

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Huilong Group

Vigon

…

