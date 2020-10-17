Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tool Steel & Die Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tool Steel & Die Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tool Steel/Die Steel refers to a variety of carbon and alloy steels that are particularly well-suited to be made into tools. Tool steels are notable for their hardness, resistance to abrasion and deformation.

On the basis of product type, Alloy Tool Steel represent the largest share of the worldwide Tool Steel/Die Steel market, with 55.24% share.In the applications, the Automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 46.38% share of global market.Voestalpine occupies most of the world’s market, with the market share more than 20%.The Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 31.93%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Market

In 2019, the global Tool Steel & Die Steel market size was US$ 4791 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4629.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Tool Steel & Die Steel Scope and Market Size

Tool Steel & Die Steel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tool Steel & Die Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tool Steel & Die Steel market is segmented into

Carbon Tool Steel

Alloy Tool Steel

High Speed Tool Steel

Segment by Application, the Tool Steel & Die Steel market is segmented into

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tool Steel & Die Steel Market Share Analysis

Tool Steel & Die Steel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tool Steel & Die Steel product introduction, recent developments, Tool Steel & Die Steel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Voestalpine

Schmolz + Bickenbach

Daido Steel

Sanyo Special Steel

Baowu

Nippon Koshuha Steel

Fushun Special Steel

TG

Hitachi

Crucible Industries

ArcelorMittal

Nachi-Fujikoshi

ERAMET

GMH Gruppe

Kind & Co.

Universal Stainless

