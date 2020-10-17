Global Synthetic Vanillin Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Synthetic Vanillin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Synthetic Vanillin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vanillin in a broad sense includes vanillin and ethyl vanillin. It is a white to light yellow crystal with molecular formula: C8H8O3, molecular weight: 152.14, melting point 81℃, boiling point 284~285℃, and relative density 1.060. It is a widely used edible spice, which can be found in the seeds of vanilla, or it can be artificially synthesized, with a strong milk aroma.

On the basis of product type, Vanillin represent the largest share of the worldwide Vanillin market, with 70.25% share. In the applications, Food Industry segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2020, with 44.61% share of global market. The largest share is taken by Solvay, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical, which together account for a 64.03 % of all global market. China holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 61%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Synthetic Vanillin Market

In 2019, the global Synthetic Vanillin market size was US$ 449.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 587.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Synthetic Vanillin Scope and Market Size

Synthetic Vanillin market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Vanillin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Vanillin market is segmented into

Vanillin

Ethyl Vanillin

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Vanillin market is segmented into

Food Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Medicine

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Vanillin Market Share Analysis

Synthetic Vanillin market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Synthetic Vanillin product introduction, recent developments, Synthetic Vanillin sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Solvay

Borregaard

Wanglong Tech

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical

Liaoning Shixing

Shanghai Xinhua Perfume

Wuxi Huishen Chemical

Thrive Chemicals

