Global Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Deoxynucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs) are the nucleoside triphosphates containing deoxyribose. They are the building blocks of DNA, and they lose two of the phosphate groups when incorporated into DNA during replication.

On the basis of product type, solid type represent the largest share of the worldwide Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates market, with 75% share. North America holds the major share in the market, with a share of 43%.

In 2019, the global Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market size was US$ 146.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 231.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market is segmented into

Liquid dNTPs

Solid dNTPs

Segment by Application, the Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Research Institutions

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) product introduction, recent developments, Deoxynucleotide Triphosphates (dNTPs) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo Scientific

Merck Millipore

Promega

Meridian Bioscience

Jena Bioscience

Takara Bio

NEB

Geneaid

