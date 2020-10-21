Five Reasons Why You Should Move To A Cheaper City And Work From Home

Covid-19 has forced many companies to rethink the role of the onsite office. With no end to the pandemic in sight, working from home may become the new normal for most people. Tech companies such as Facebook and Google have embraced the idea and are allowing more of their staff to work from home. If you are lucky enough to have a profession that allows you to work from home, here are five reasons why you should move to a cheaper city to do it.

Saving money

The most obvious reason to move to a cheaper city is the amount of money you stand to save. Living in big cities is expensive. From rent or mortgages, transport costs, parking fees, and eating out. Relocating to a cheaper city will enable you to save on these expenses. Working from home also allows you to reduce or eliminate money spent on getting a professional wardrobe, eating out, car maintenance, and gas. These savings can add up to between $2000 and $7000 annually.

The savings also extend to the employers. Companies that have their employees working from home save on overheads, leasing costs, utility costs, and transit subsidies. A company like Flexjobs says it has saved more than $5 million from their staff working from home.

Less commuting stress

Americans spend more than an hour of their daily schedule commuting to and from work. The Auto Insurance Center reports that people spend about 41 hours stuck in traffic and 100 hours commuting each year. Besides the time wasted, these prolonged delays while commuting also lead to increased stress levels and anxiety. In some people, it may lead to more serious health issues such as higher blood sugar, high cholesterol, and depression.

Environmental impact

Does moving to a cheaper city have an impact on the environment? Moving to smaller, cheaper cities to work from home decongests the bigger cities. Also, fewer people are commuting to and from work each day which translates to fewer greenhouse emissions.

Family ties and a flexible work schedule

Working from home has enabled people to move closer to their family members and spend more time with their kids thus enhancing family ties. It also allows employees to have flexible work schedules which means work can start and end when they choose as long as they complete the work in the given time-frames. This gives one the freedom to attend to other matters. It also minimizes absenteeism at work since there is more time at the employees’ disposal.

Bigger living spaces

Smaller cities generally have more open spaces and fewer crowds. You may rent out bigger living space for half of what you spent in a bigger city. This gives you the freedom to customize your office space as well.

