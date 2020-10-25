Global Screw Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Screw Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A screw pump is a type of positive displacement pump that utilizes two or more screws to facilitate the movement of containing fluid. Screw pumps utilize rotary motion to transfer fluid, slurries, or solid content along the access of the screw.
During 2017, the single screw pumps segment accounted for the major shares of this market. These pumps can displace fluids while maintaining a considerably high-pressure. As a result, these pumps are the most preferred pumps for end-users such as oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, and chemical industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Pumps Market
The global Screw Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Screw Pumps Scope and Segment
Screw Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Colfax Fluid Handling
ITT Bornemann
Flowserve
PSG (Part of Dover)
Netzsch Group
Alfa Laval
Albany Pumps
Desmi
Sereco Group
Verder
Brinkmann Pumps
KNOLL Maschinenbau
FLSmidth
EagleBurgmann
Iwaki Pumps
Screw Pumps Breakdown Data by Type
Single Screw Pump
Twin-Screw Pump
Multiple Screw Pump
Screw Pumps Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Power Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Screw Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Screw Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Screw Pumps Market Share Analysis
