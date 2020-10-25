Global Self-lubricating Bearings Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Self-lubricating Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Self-lubricating Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Self-lubricating bearings are modern devices, which are created to cater to the growing need for energy efficiency and functionality of various equipment used in manufacturing processes. Tremendous progression in the bearing lubrication technology has led to the growth of self-lubricating plain bearings that are lightweight and incur low maintenance cost, enabling end-users to optimize the productivity of various bearing-based applications competently and cost-effectively.

The automotive industry holds the largest market share with over 35% and is one of the key end-users of bearings, as all the vehicles require a wide range of application-specific bearings. The main factors contributing to the growth of the automotive industry are favorable government regulations, steady economic growth, and infrastructure development in APAC, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NSK

NTN

SKF

AMES

Polygon Composites

SAVER S.p.A.

ZTOM

AST Bearings LLC

CIP Composites

TriStar Plastics Corp.

GGB

RBC Bearings Inc.

Self-lubricating Bearings Breakdown Data by Type

Metal

Composites

Other

Self-lubricating Bearings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Heavy Industrial Machinery

General Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Self-lubricating Bearings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Self-lubricating Bearings market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Self-lubricating Bearings Market Share Analysis

