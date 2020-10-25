Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g., through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) is widely used in fire fighting, industrial and other field. The most proportion of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) is used for fire fighting, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 58%.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

MSA

Scott Safety

Honeywell

Drager

Interspiro

Cam Lock

Shigematsu

Avon

Matisec

Sinoma

Koken

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Breakdown Data by Type

Open-Circuit SCBA

Closed-Circuit SCBA

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Breakdown Data by Application

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use

Other Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Self-contained Breathing Apparatus market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Share Analysis

