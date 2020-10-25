In this report, the Global Screw Conveyors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Conveyors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-screw-conveyors-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
A screw conveyor is a mechanism comprising a rotating helical screw blade that is contained within a tube; its primary use is moving granular and liquid materials and thus, screw conveyors are widely used in bulk handling of materials in various industries.
The mining and cement industry segment to be the largest market for screw conveyors. In the mining industry, screw conveyors are used for many purposes including conveying, blending, and mixing salt, coal, lime, and other materials. The rapid development and urbanization in countries like India and China are expected to lead to an increase in demand for mined products, driving the demand for screw conveyors over the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Conveyors Market
The global Screw Conveyors market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Screw Conveyors Scope and Segment
Screw Conveyors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Conveyors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Continental Screw Conveyor
Conveyor Engineering and Manufacturing
FMC Technologies
KWS Manufacturing
Wam Group
VAC-U-MAX
Flexicon Corporation
Thomas & Muller Systems
Astro Engineering & Manufacturing
Cyclonaire
Industrial Screw Conveyor
Screw Conveyors Breakdown Data by Type
Horizontal Installation
Inclined Installation
Vertical Installation
Screw Conveyors Breakdown Data by Application
Mining and Cement Industry
Agriculture Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Solid Waste Management Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Screw Conveyors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Screw Conveyors market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Screw Conveyors Market Share Analysis
