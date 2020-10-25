Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robot is a horizontally configured machine capable of horizontal movements; but such machines do not have rotary joints.

APAC accounted for about half of the market share. The increase in the consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food witnessed in the countries like China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia and South Korea has been driving the growth of the market in this region. The region is anticipated to retain its market leadership over the forecast period due to the replacement of manual labor robotics solutions for addressing food safety regulations.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Epson Robots

Omron Adept Technologies

Staubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Yamaha Robotics

Fanuc

ABB

Asic Robotics

Comau

Wittman

Hirat

Janome

Motoman

Sensodrive

Wachter

Googol Technology

SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Breakdown Data by Type

Single Arm SCARA

Dual Arm SCARA

SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

The key regions covered in the SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

