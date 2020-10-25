Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robot is a horizontally configured machine capable of horizontal movements; but such machines do not have rotary joints.
APAC accounted for about half of the market share. The increase in the consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food witnessed in the countries like China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia and South Korea has been driving the growth of the market in this region. The region is anticipated to retain its market leadership over the forecast period due to the replacement of manual labor robotics solutions for addressing food safety regulations.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market
The global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Scope and Segment
SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Epson Robots
Omron Adept Technologies
Staubli Robotics
Toshiba Machine
Yamaha Robotics
Fanuc
ABB
Asic Robotics
Comau
Wittman
Hirat
Janome
Motoman
Sensodrive
Wachter
Googol Technology
SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Breakdown Data by Type
Single Arm SCARA
Dual Arm SCARA
SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Breakdown Data by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market Share Analysis
