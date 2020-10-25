Global SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system injects ammonia into the boiler flue gas and passes it through a catalyst bed where the ammonia and nitrogen oxide gas (NOx) react to form nitrogen and water vapor. In this process, the NOx reduction takes place as the flue gas passes through a catalyst chamber. Selective catalytic reduction is a post-combustion technology used in coal burning applications to reduce NOx emissions. SCR systems ultimately reduce flue gas NOx to N2 and H2O. This technology is the most efficient method of reducing NOx emissions in the coal fired power plants where in efficiencies of about 70 to 90 percent are required.

Development of SCR technology continued in Japan and the US in the early 1960s with research focusing on less expensive and more durable catalyst agents. The first large-scale SCR was installed by the IHI Corporation in 1978.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alstom

Babcock Noell GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox

FLSmidth

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Burns & McDonnell

Doosan Power Systems

Fuel Tech

Haldor Topsoe

SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants Breakdown Data by Type

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqueous Ammonia

Ureas

SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants Breakdown Data by Application

Small-Scale Coal-Fired Plants

Large-Scale Coal-Fired Plants

The key regions covered in the SCR Systems for Coal-fired Plants market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

