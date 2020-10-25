Global Screw Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Screw Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A screw machine is an adaption of traditional horizontal lathe machine; it rotates the bar stock while various cutting tools cut and shape the bar stock and separate into many parts like screw, nuts, bolts, and fasteners.

During 2017, the single spindle screw machine segment accounted for the largest screw machine market share. A single spindle screw machine has one spindle in its configuration, which enables the cutting tools to cut one workpiece at a time and have a variety of cam-operated mechanisms for automated production.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Machines Market

The global Screw Machines market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Screw Machines Scope and Segment

Screw Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cox Manufacturing

Eurotech

Tornos

Index Traub

Davenport Machine

Fanuc

Okuma

Precision Screw Machine Products

Valley Machining Company

Wickman USA

Screw Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Single Spindle Screw Machine

Multi Spindle Screw Machine

Screw Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Shipbuilding

Construction

Railways

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Screw Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Screw Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Screw Machines Market Share Analysis

