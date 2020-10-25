Global Parallel Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Parallel Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Parallel Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A parallel robot has at least two arms. The end of arm tools in a parallel robot is connected to the overhead base through several chains of interconnected links. The joints are not actuated, and these passive joints (spherical, universal and planar joints) have several degrees of freedom. The two types of parallel robots are hexapods, which are commonly used in motion simulators, also known as motion platforms, and the delta robots that are used for quick pick and place operations.

The food and beverages segment accounted for a major share of the market and dominated the industry. To provide for the increased demand from customers, food processing companies have started to focus on optimizing and automating their process lines. Employing parallel robots not only speeds up the production process but also maintains high standards of hygiene throughout the production cycle.

Parallel Robots market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parallel Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Codian Robotics

Fanuc

Omron

Epson Robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Robotics

Penta Robotics

Staubli Robotics

Yamaha Robotics

Parallel Robots Breakdown Data by Type

Double Arms

Multiple Arms

Parallel Robots Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Parallel Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Parallel Robots market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Parallel Robots Market Share Analysis

