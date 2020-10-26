Global Wavelength Selective Switch Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Wavelength Selective Switch Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wavelength Selective Switch Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wavelength selective switching components are used in WDM optical communications networks to route (switch) signals between optical fibres on a per-wavelength basis. WSS has become the central heart of modern DWDM reconfigurable Agile Optical Network (AOC). WSS can dynamically route, block and attenuate all DWDM wavelengths within a network node.

A WSS consists of a single common optical port and N opposing multi-wavelength ports where each DWDM wavelength input from the common port can be switched (routed) to any one of the N multi-wavelength ports, independent of how all other wavelength channels are routed. There are also variable attenuation mechanism in WSS for each wavelength. So each wavelength can be independently attenuated for channel power control and equalization.

The global Wavelength Selective Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 210.2 million by 2026, from US$ 127.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

The global Wavelength Selective Switch market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wavelength Selective Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The industry is very concentration, the key brand include II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum (JDSU), Molex, Santec, II-VI Incorporated and Lumentum (JDSU) are the leaders in this market. Top 2 brands account for 91% market share in 2019. Furthermore in the past years these manufacturers were all merged by other different enterprises.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Wavelength Selective Switch market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Wavelength Selective Switch market are

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum (JDSU)

Molex

Santec

Segment by Technology

LCOS based Devices

MEMS based Devices

Others

Segment by Application

1×4 or less Add/Drop Module

1×5 or larger Add/Drop Module

