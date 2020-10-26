Global Rubber Injection Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rubber Injection Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rubber Injection Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rubber Injection Machine is a machine for the production of rubber molded products. Mainly used in the production of rubber molded products, such as electrical insulation parts, shock pads, seals, soles, industrial rain boots, etc.

But, China is the largest supplier in volume with share over 39.4% in 2019. The whole market is highly concentrated, top 10 players account for about 76.9% of total revenue in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Injection Machines Market

In 2019, the global Rubber Injection Machines market size was US$ 589.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 597.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Rubber Injection Machines Scope and Market Size

Rubber Injection Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Injection Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rubber Injection Machines market is segmented into

Vertical Type

Horizontal Type

Vertical Type was estimated to account for a revenue share of 89.4%% in 2019. The Vertical Type was estimated to be valued at 514.32 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.61% over the forecast period.

Segment by Application, the Rubber Injection Machines market is segmented into

Automotive

Electricity

Appliance and Electronic

Medical

Industry

Other

Global Rubber Injection Machines Application segment consists of Automotive, Electricity, Appliance and Electronic, Medical, Industry, etc. Automotive segment was the largest consumer accounting for sales share of 43.0% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rubber Injection Machines Market Share Analysis

Rubber Injection Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rubber Injection Machines product introduction, recent developments, Rubber Injection Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DESMA

LWB Steinl

REP International

Maplan

Sanyu Industries

Arburg

Engel

Matsuda Seisakusho

Yizumi

Pan Stone

Watai Machinery

HuaCheng Hydraulic Power

DEKUMA

Tianyuan Technology

Tung Yu Hydraulic Machinery

Hengyang Huayi Machinery

Jing Day Machinery Industrial

DOUSH

Ningbo Chap

Tayu Machinery

