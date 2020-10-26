Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Temperature Gauge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Temperature Gauge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Temperature gauges operate on the gas-actuated, bimetal or expansion principle. They can measure temperatures between -200 — +700 °C.
At present, the major companies focus on United States, Europe, APAC. Of the major players of digital temperature gauge, Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) maintain its first place in the ranking in 2019. Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) accounted for 14.08% of the Global digital temperature gauge revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 12.78%, 8.16% and 6.38%, including Ametek, WIKA and Dwyer Instruments.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market
In 2019, the global Digital Temperature Gauge market size was US$ 468.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 604.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Digital Temperature Gauge Scope and Market Size
Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Temperature Gauge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented into
Bimetal Temperature Gauge
Gas-Actuated Temperature Gauge
Segment by Application, the Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented into
Industrial
Residential
Healthcare
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Digital Temperature Gauge Market Share Analysis
Digital Temperature Gauge market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Temperature Gauge product introduction, recent developments, Digital Temperature Gauge sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki)
Ametek
WIKA
Dwyer Instruments
Watts Water Technologies
OMEGA Engineering
Omron
Fluke Corporation
Tel-Tru
REOTEMP Instruments
Anderson-Negele
Winters Instruments
Brannan
Hangzhou Hangwen Instruments
Dpstar Group
Acez Instruments
