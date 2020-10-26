In this report, the Global Digital Temperature Gauge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Temperature Gauge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-digital-temperature-gauge-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Temperature gauges operate on the gas-actuated, bimetal or expansion principle. They can measure temperatures between -200 — +700 °C.

At present, the major companies focus on United States, Europe, APAC. Of the major players of digital temperature gauge, Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) maintain its first place in the ranking in 2019. Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki) accounted for 14.08% of the Global digital temperature gauge revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 12.78%, 8.16% and 6.38%, including Ametek, WIKA and Dwyer Instruments.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Temperature Gauge Market

In 2019, the global Digital Temperature Gauge market size was US$ 468.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 604.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Digital Temperature Gauge Scope and Market Size

Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Temperature Gauge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented into

Bimetal Temperature Gauge

Gas-Actuated Temperature Gauge

Segment by Application, the Digital Temperature Gauge market is segmented into

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Digital Temperature Gauge Market Share Analysis

Digital Temperature Gauge market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Temperature Gauge product introduction, recent developments, Digital Temperature Gauge sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ashcroft (Nagano Keiki)

Ametek

WIKA

Dwyer Instruments

Watts Water Technologies

OMEGA Engineering

Omron

Fluke Corporation

Tel-Tru

REOTEMP Instruments

Anderson-Negele

Winters Instruments

Brannan

Hangzhou Hangwen Instruments

Dpstar Group

Acez Instruments

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-digital-temperature-gauge-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com