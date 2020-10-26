Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) is a legal class of 4-wheel electric vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a maximum loaded weight of 3,000 lb (1,400 kg).
China is the dominant market in the global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) production market.The Key players operating into global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market are Byvin Corporation, Renault, Yogomo, Ingersoll Rand, Textron, Shifeng, Polaris, Yamaha, Lichi, Yika, Xinyuzhou, Shenzhen Marshell Green Power, Eagle and etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market
In 2019, the global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market size was US$ 4278.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4055.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Scope and Market Size
Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is segmented into
Electric Power NEV
Gas Power NEV
Segment by Application, the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is segmented into
Personal Use
Public Utilities
Golf Cart
Sightseeing Cars
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Share Analysis
Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) product introduction, recent developments, Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Byvin Corporation
Renault
Yogomo
Ingersoll Rand
Textron
Shifeng
Polaris
Yamaha
Lichi
Yika
Xinyuzhou
Shenzhen Marshell Green Power
Eagle
