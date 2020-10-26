Global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Semiconductor lithography, also called semiconductor photolithography, is a method of fabrication of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and microprocessors. It transfers a circuit image to a silicon wafer by exposing both silicon wafer and photomask to ultraviolet light and then projects the circuit image on the wafer. The shorter replacement cycles for electronic devices is a key factor driving the market growth.

The global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The increasing demand for semiconductor devices in several industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication among many others impacts the Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market positively.

There is no The EUV photolithography equipment in China market in the past period, but in future the EUV photolithography equipment would be the fastest-growing segment in the photolithography market. The semiconductor industry is increasing and hence the demand for these equipment. To manufacture the semiconductor devices, companies need to expose on every wafer that cost high. However, the EUV equipment is advantageous for manufacturers because it exposes the critical layer in just one step that reduces the manufacturing cost of semiconductor devices. The EUV equipment uses laser produced plasma as light source, which has high quality wavelength and reduces operational and maintenance cost. Thus, downstream chip manufacturers will be shifting to EUV photolithography equipment. At the present, DUV photolithography equipment accounted the major market share of 89.34% in China, in terms of revenue.

One of the key restraining factor in the photolithography equipment market is, it requires clean room and equipment for fabrication process. Tiny dust particles can also impede the overall manufacturing set up resulting in heavy financial loss to the company. Also, delay in supply due to manufacturing defects cause additional loss in the form of order cancellation and shift of the customers to the other suppliers. However, the wide opportunities of photolithography equipments in applications such as advanced packaging, MEMS, and LED, and other semiconductor devices are responsible for impressive growth of this market.

The front-end segment is the more significant downstream market, which is contributed by the top 3 manufactures, including ASML, Nikon and Canon, these giant three manufacturers accounted for more than 85.37% of the total market. The local vendor SMEE focuses in the back-end market.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market are

ASML

Nikon

Canon

SMEE

SUSS MicroTec

VEECO (Ultratech)

EVG

Segment by Type

UV

DUV

EUV

Segment by Application

Front-end

Back-end

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market.

• The market share of the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment market.

